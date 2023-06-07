Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has backed down on the controversial housing levy after a public uproar.

While appearing before the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, Ruto, through Housing Principal Secretary, (PS) Charles Hinga, announced that the Housing Fund will be amended to reflect the diverse views of different stakeholders.

The PS emphasised that changes will be made to the fund, which comprises a 3 per cent monthly deduction, to benefit Kenyans.

Hinga was tasked to explain how the fund would boost home ownership with the controversy surrounding it.

Kenyans, led by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, rejected Ruto’s bid to deduct 3% from workers to fund his housing project and demanded a review of the proposal.

“We may disagree on the approach and there are contentious issues in the Bill that need to be cured and I hope this Committee will do so,” Hinga stated.

“We can correct it, but let’s not lose focus on why we are advocating for it. We are doing this because we have reached a reckoning point,” he added.

Nonetheless, he urged the committee to defend the fund contained in the Finance Bill and amend it before the Second Reading without shutting down the levy.

