Thursday June 22, 2023 – An assistant women’s bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin University has left his role after the university discovered he cheated on his wife, who is the head coach, with a student-athlete on the team.

SFA assistant, Steve Lemke decided to resign rather than be fired after the school learned of the affair, which also led to a split with his wife, the Lufkin Daily News reported on Wednesday.

‘He´s not working here anymore,’ SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey said. ‘From a departmental standpoint, he had a choice, and he chose to resign.’

Lemke, 38, who was married to head coach Amber Lemke, helped coach the team to two national titles and two second-place finishes before resigning on April 10,

The couple, who have three children together, have since filed for divorce, according to court records.

The newspaper did not identify the student-athlete involved, but reported that she was a member of the bowling team.

Ivey said that although the relationship was consensual, Lemke and the student violated the university´s relationship rules.

Steve Lemke said his wife learned of the relationship when she saw text messages from the woman on his phone.

‘I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there´s not a rule saying it can’t happen,’ he said. ‘There´s not a law saying I´m going to go to jail for doing something like this.

‘There´s nothing in stone. I guess it´s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there´s no rule, there´s no law broken.’

Of the text message, he added: ‘It didn’t have anything in detail. It was just about how amazing I am, basically, in general perspective. Amber saw that and questioned me and I got to the point where it just built up so much that I basically told her the truth after she dug through my phone.

‘I was the stay-at-home dad for five years with the kids while Amber got to go off and coach the team and when she’d get back, I’d run practices on top of taking care of the kids while she was back.

‘When they’d travel again, I would sit back and take care of the kids. Then when I got hired on, she almost forced me to run practices.’

The student involved in the affair is no longer on the team after exhausting her eligibility.

‘As soon as we found out, we went through the process,’ Ivey said. ‘We support our student-athletes, and obviously Amber, with what was going on.’

Lemke added: ‘I was a volunteer the entire time before that trying to help out Amber. Once I got hired on, one thing stemmed from another. I felt like I was doing too much for what I was being valued at.’

The team won NCAA titles in 2016 and 2019 and finished second in 2015 and last year.

Amber Lemke has coached the team since the 2011-12 school year. Steve Lemke worked as a volunteer with the team until he was hired as an assistant in 2019.