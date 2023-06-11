Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, June 11, 2023 – As President William Ruto’s diehard supporters continue to lament for shortchanging them since he assumed office, one man from Migori County is seriously pissed at the president.

One Omboga Michael, a teacher in Rongo, Migori County, who resigned from his job to support Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, is a bitter man.

This is after Ruto duped him after winning election despite selling his land to support his presidential bid.

“I am a professional teacher. I resigned to campaign for William Samoei Ruto in this party called United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” Omboga said.

“I even sold my piece of land to popularise UDA in Rongo constituency. Even Ruto came to Rongo because of me after I registered over 10,000 people in this constituency and popularised his UDA party,” he added.

Omboga claimed that Ruto promised that he was going to give him and others jobs once he formed the government but has since remained unreachable.

“He (Ruto) even promised to give us capital to start businesses. He said, “ng’ombe ni kubwa” (the cow is big” but I am surprised today. My children cannot even go to school. I have no money at all,” Omboga further lamented.

According to Omboga, Ruto cannot even pick up his calls or respond to them.

“What is happening to this country right now? Ruto has fully shortchanged us in this country called Kenya. Those of us who pioneered UDA in Luo Nyanza have been shortchanged heavily. Those who didn’t campaign for him have greatly enjoyed all the possible comforts whereas we continue to languish in poverty,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST