Thursday June 8, 2023 – A TikTok user has taken to the platform to dish out advice to single mothers seeking romantic relationships.

Responding to a single mother of four’s question on if she could still marry or not, the TikTok user advised that she should focus on her children.

She added that the follower does not need any man and should readjust her focus on money.

Watch the video below