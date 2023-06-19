Monday June 19, 2023 – Folarin Balogun has told Arsenal to integrate him into their first team next season or sell him this summer while rejecting another loan move outside the club.

The young striker, 21, had a superb season on loan at Stade de Reims, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah competing for the No 9 position and could look to cash in on Balogun’s form to fund their moves for other targets.

And Balogun, who has two years remaining on his deal, wants a resolution on his future as he doesn’t want to go out on loan again.

‘What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,’ he said after scoring his first goal for the USA in their win over Canada in the Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday night.

‘I’m not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen.

‘But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.’

Balogun, who previously had a loan spell with Middlesbrough, is a product of Arsenal’s academy and has made 10 first-team appearances. Most of those came in cup competitions.