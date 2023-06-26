Monday June 26, 2023 – Arsenal have reportedly slapped a £35million asking price on USA striker Folarin Balogun after he told the club to either play him or sell him.

German club, RB Leipzig were thought to be keen on the former England Under-21 star but are now looking at alternatives.

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter are amongst the other big admirers of the 21-year-old.

And his valuation can only have been helped by instantly adapting to full international level after switching allegiance to the USA in May.

Balogun, who has two years remaining on his deal, wants a resolution on his future as he doesn’t want to go out on loan again.

‘What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,’ he said after scoring his first goal for the USA in their win over Canada in the Concacaf Nations League final last Sunday.

‘But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.’

Balogun, who previously had a loan spell with Middlesbrough, is a product of Arsenal’s academy and has made 10 first-team appearances. Most of those came in cup competitions.