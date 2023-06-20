Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Arsenal have made an improved offer worth £60million for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

Mail Online reports that the new package is understood to be worth a guaranteed £55million plus an extra £5m in bonuses after Arsenal’s original offer of around £50million was turned down by Chelsea last week.

Arsenal have continued talks with Chelsea over agreeing on a fee for the Germany international. The discussions accelerated over the weekend and now a fresh verbal offer has been made.

Arsenal wants to wrap a deal up quickly and already have a broad agreement in place over personal terms.

Havertz will be offered a long-term contract worth a minimum of £210,000-per-week. It’s now left for Chelsea to agree to sell Havertz for £60m, though is asking between £70m-£75m.

Arsenal believes that Havertz’s versatility makes him a must-win target for the club, according to reports.

Havertz joined Chelsea in 2020 and has been a regular starter under the last five managerial periods at the beleaguered West London club.

But despite the Blues willingly looking to extend the player’s current contract to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2025, Havertz is believed to be focused on securing a transfer.