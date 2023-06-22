Thursday June 22, 2023 – Arsenal star, Aaron Ramsdale has married his pregnant partner Georgina Irwin in an intimate ceremony.

The England star, 25, took to Instagram to reveal he tied the knot with the British Airways stewardess at a London registry office on Tuesday June 20.

The couple announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child together in a sweet social media post.

For their wedding, Georgina rocked a stunning white frilled mini dress and strapped heels, while Aaron opted for a smart grey suit.

Sharing snaps from their big day on social media, the sports star captioned his post: ‘Mr & Mrs. 20.06.23.’

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Ramsdale began dating Georgina, a British Airways flight attendant, back in 2019.