Monday June 5, 2023 – Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale and his fianceé Georgia Irwin are expecting their first child together.

The footballer, 25, shared a heart-warming announcement video to his Instagram on Sunday where his flight attendant partner could be seen debuting her new baby bump.

In the clip, a positive pregnancy test can be seen placed on top of a baby onesie which reads: ‘I love you so much daddy’.

The Arsenal footballer revealed he had popped the question to his girlfriend of three years in a very lavish hotel proposal.

Revealing the news with his followers, Aaron shared a series of loved-up snaps from the moment in a gallery captioned: ‘Forever and always has a nice ring to it.’