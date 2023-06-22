Thursday June 22, 2023 – Arsenal have agreed on a deal with Chelsea worth around £65m to sign Germany international forward Kai Havertz.

It is understood the clubs have made an agreement in principle that will allow the player to discuss personal terms and have a medical. The fee for Havertz could rise with add-ons.

Havertz, 24, joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a deal worth about £71m.

He also scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

Havertz is set to move across London as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his Arsenal team following qualification for the Champions League.

Arsenal are also chasing England midfielder Declan Rice, the West Ham captain, but a second bid for the 24-year-old – worth up to £90m was rejected on Tuesday.