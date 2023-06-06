Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris has shocked everyone, especially the Azimio supporters.

This is after she defended Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s diatribe against those opposed to the contentious Finance Bill, saying he was quoted out of context.

Speaking during an interview, Passaris, who is an ally of Raila Odinga, stated Gachagua did not imply that the opposing members of parliament would not access government funds for infrastructure development.

“I didn’t hear him say specifically that if you don’t support this Finance Bill you will not get any support in terms of infrastructure. We all know that the government has enough laws and structures that guide distribution of resources,” Passaris explained.

She added that the Constitution guides the allocation of public resources such as equalization funds, devolved funds, and the country’s constituency development fund (CDF).

“Some counties (MPs from the regions) may not pass the Finance Bill, but that does not stop them from getting funds from the central government. MPs will still get CDF money as enshrined in the Constitution,” she stated.

The ODM politician also emphasised the need to support Ruto’s Finance Bill, since it would help eliminate slums in Nairobi and other towns.

“Even as Azimio, in our manifesto, we highlighted the need to improve and offer better houses. Despite an outcry from many people, without pain, there is no gain. We need to eliminate slums in Nairobi,” she explained.

She also indicated that slums were associated with crime, congestion, and illegal power connections, which can be controlled by providing affordable and better housing.

“I support having more money channelled into the Housing project because I hate seeing people living in slums,” she noted.

At the same time, Passaris also confirmed her support for the Housing Fund against her party policy and called on other leaders to give the government the benefit of the doubt in implementing the project.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.