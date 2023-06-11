Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 11, 2023 – The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has urged President William Ruto to form a housing board at the county level to help Kenyans at the grassroots level understand the Housing Fund.

This follows the ongoing confusion about the Housing Fund.

According to Architects, such boards would create more jobs for the youth in the country, similar to the Huduma Centres launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Huduma Centres ensured Kenyans could access information within their towns.

AAK further warned that the housing idea was not about providing Kenyans with homes only, but encompassed other concepts that needed to be broken down to the laymen.

Ruto has been pressured to create a framework for managing the funds and explain why it shouldn’t be considered a tax. The government detailed that the deduction would be a levy for those who don’t want homes accessing their funds after seven years.

Furthermore, the architects called upon the government to refer to similar projects in the past to avoid losing millions raised by Kenyans if the Finance Bill 2023, which advocates for the 3 percent Housing Fund passes.

They referred to a project offering houses to slum dwellers in Kibera with a 25-year repayment plan. However, over time, the occupants returned to the slums and rented out the houses.

A section of Kenyans has opposed the Housing Fund that will see them deducted three percent of their salary.

Ruto and his team, including Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, have championed the project to provide low-income Kenyans with affordable housing units.

The Kenyan DAILY POST