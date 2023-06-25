Sunday June 25, 2023 – Oscar-nominated character actor Frederic Forrest, who starred in The Rose and Apocalypse Now, is dead.

Forrest died on Friday, June 23, at his home in Santa Monica, California, after a long illness.

Confirming his death, actress Bette Midler said;

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Midler and Forrest starred in the The Rose (1979), with Forrest portraying her limousine-driver-turned-love-interest, Huston Dyer. The role earned Forrest Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Born on December 23, 1936, in Waxahachie, Texas, Forrest earned a minor in theater arts and a major in radio and television studies at Texas Christian University.

He then headed to New York, where he studied under Sanford Meisner, an accomplished actor and teacher. Forrest later became a part of the Actors Studio, mentored by theater director and actor Lee Strasberg, while working as a page at NBC Studios.

He performed in such Off-Broadway productions as “Viet Rock,” “Silhouettes” and “Futz!” before moving to Los Angeles. He won a role in When Legends Die (1972), earning a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer.

He followed with small roles in The Conversation (1974), also directed by Coppola. His last on-screen appearance was in All The King’s Men in 2006.

He was married to Nancy Ann Whittaker from 1960 to 1963 and​ actress Marilu Henner ​from 1980 to 1983.