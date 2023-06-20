Tuesday June 20, 2023 – A 23-year-old millionaire has slammed his generation for ‘mindless scrolling’ on social media, saying any young people ‘triggered’ by his words are just ‘lazy’.

Entrepreneur Luke Lintz, from Canada, became successful after launching a company with his brothers, Jordan and Jackson, aged just 16. The business is now worth eight figures.

Luke, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, has revealed how he overcame personal challenges, including his parents’ messy divorce, a tough upbringing, and a childhood stammer to carve out his own path in life.

He believes more Gen Z-er’s could do the same, if they would just stop staring at their social media feeds.

Luke, who has a luxury flat, super fast cars, and travels to exotic locations with his ‘stay-at-home’ girlfriend, also shared the secrets to his success.

‘Too many young people make excuses when they could be making money,’ the owner of HighKey, who is originally from Canada but now lives Puerto Rico, said.

‘People can blame the economy but ultimately you will get back the value you contribute.

‘You have to surround yourself with driven people to be successful and I couldn’t find that crowd by staying in my small hometown.

‘I know I really disappointed my parents when I decided to ditch college to run my own company.

‘At first, my dad was so upset he kicked me out of the house – which meant I had to make my own success from day one.

‘But it all ended well, he even later invested in the company and I know he is proud of me now.

‘I haven’t taken a day off in seven years.

‘There is so much opportunity out there but most 20-somethings are addicted to scrolling on their phones.’

Despite telling young people to lay off social media, Luke reportedly made his fortune through Instagram advertising. He began by creating ads to sell physical products and later moved into digital promotion and PR.

Now, Luke and his brothers have 1,200 clients worldwide including high-profile celebrity stars like Kevin Hart, Cardi B, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, Bella Thorne, and Rick Ross.

He said: ‘I decided from a young age that I wasn’t going to become a victim or get messed up by a tough childhood.

‘When I was a lot younger, my parents went through a hostile divorce that was ongoing for 14 years – and at one point the case went to the Supreme Court of Canada.

‘The trauma made me develop a stammer and speech impediment, and for a while I just decided not to speak.

‘I just kept quiet and as the middle child I could hide between my brothers but overcoming these issues was the foundation of my resilience.

‘I knew I had it in me to be a leader.

‘I’m not a quitter but so many people from my generation are.

‘They are lazy and want shortcuts in life instead of putting in the work that is necessary.’

Luke, who is planning to become a billionaire by 40, employs 75 full-time workers and the business is aiming to turn over $100 million in the next five years.

He loves spending his hard-earned cash on himself and his girlfriend, Kendel Kay, 25.

Luke said: ‘I love to spend money and it motivates me to make more.

‘I live with my girlfriend in a condo right on the beach – it costs $9,500 a month – but we also love to travel.

‘Travelling in style is my favourite way to splash out. We always get luxury rooms in the best hotels.

‘I also like jewellery and cars – I want to experience all the finest things. When I was 20 I even bought myself a head-turning Lamborghini fitted out with gold rims.

‘I don’t make money to be happy. I am already happy. The work that I do and the journey that I am on makes me happy.

‘I want to inspire other young people to get up and grab opportunities when it comes to them, instead of holding themselves back from success.’