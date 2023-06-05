Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A close ally of President William Ruto has suggested that any Kenya Kwanza Alliance Member of Parliament who will oppose the Finance Bill 2023 will face disciplinary action.

Speaking on Monday, Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei said no Kenya Kwanza Alliance MP will be allowed to play opposition politics in a government party.

“I agree with President William Ruto. Furthermore, any Kenya Kwanza MP who shall vote against the Finance Bill 2023 should face the full force of party disciplinary mechanisms,” he said.

“Party position is supreme in any democracy.”

President Ruto on Sunday said he is waiting to see the MPs who will vote against the bill.

“I am waiting for the Members of Parliament who will go and vote against the employment of these young people, against housing that would give these people the chance to own a house with a five percent mortgage,” Ruto said.

The Head of State also backed the proposal for an open ballot system during the voting for the Finance Bill 2023.

He said the lawmakers had fewer mortgages because of the tax paid by the public.

