Saturday June 24, 2023 – Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is close to being a done deal.

The Matchroom Boxing chief is staging meetings with Saudi Arabian promotional outfit Skills Challenge Promotions and Wilder’s representatives next week in London to close the deal.

Joshua and Wilder are expected to square off in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in December while Skills Challenge are also planning to play host to Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s long-awaited undisputed fight on the same card.

‘We’re looking to stage meetings in London next week to finalise the deal. We believe in Prince Khalid and Skills Challenge in terms of their desire to make the fight,” he told Boxing News.

‘It’s always slow but next week there are meetings in London to close the deal for Joshua-Wilder.

But what’s the right money? I’m sure everyone has their different ideas.’

Wilder and Joshua have had multiple attempts to stage a fight between the pair fall through in the past.