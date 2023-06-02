Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Leader of Minority in Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, has revealed another scandal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government where men associated with President William Ruto have grabbed land belonging to Miwani Sugar Company.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu on Friday, Wandayi, who is also Ugunja Member of Parliament, said Ruto’s men have terminated the contract Receiver Manager for Muhoroni/Miwani sugar mills Francis Ooko so that they can grab the piece of land.

“He was sacked because of his relentless opposition to an attempted takeover of Miwani sugar factory land by Crossly Holdings Limited, a Company that is reportedly holding briefs for sugar barons in Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The land in question, Wandayi said, is 9,500 acres, which the Company lays claim, noting that the land was given to the government to hold in trust by the community.

He called upon Luo Nyanza and Western Kenya residents to rise up and defend the sector, which remains the economic mainstay.

“The Kenya Kwanza regime cannot steal our electoral win, then steal our livelihoods,” he said.

