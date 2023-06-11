Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 11 June 2023 – UDA digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has caused murmurs after he was pictured at an event looking frail.

His sudden weight loss has been a subject of discussion on social media.

However, he has not come out to clear the air on allegations that his health is at stake.

There are allegations that he is silently battling cancer.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.