Sunday, June 18, 2023 – An angry Boda Boda rider from Nyandarua County has removed posters of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, from his bike.

The middle-aged man said he removed the posters after realizing that Ruto and Gachagua were political conmen who used lies to be elected in office in last year’s presidential election.

The rider said he had expected the president to mend the economy to the benefit of the common citizenry, but that is now far from being actualised.

“I have noticed these people are crooks. They claimed to be fighting for us but it now appears it was all lies. I was waiting for the budget to lower the cost of living but I was wrong. Now I’m embarrassed to move around with this bike because of its colours,” the rider stated.

The boda boda man concluded by saying he would be jumping ship to join the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

“I used a lot of money to brand this bike, but he (the president) cannot reciprocate it. I used to be a Kenya Kwanza diehard but now I’m headed to Azimio. I will be rebranding the bike to blue. I have realised these people shortchanged us,” the man said.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST