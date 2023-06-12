Monday June 12, 2023 – A video of an angry husband calling out his wife during a live show for not moaning during sex is trending online.

The visibly distraught man claimed that anytime he meets his wife in bed, she is idle and acts like a dead wood.

He also said that his wife’s refusal to moan during sex has had a very negative effect on their marriage and he is even considering a divorce.

Watch the video below (If you are Kenyan, you may not understand the language but get a Nigerian friend to translate for you)