Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, with the Celtic boss becoming the first Australian to manage a Premier League club.

Spurs made the announcement on Tuesday morning, tweeting: ‘We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new head coach on a four-year contract.’

Spurs have been searching for a new manager since sacking Antonio Conte in March, with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason taking up roles as interim coaches in the meantime.

The club turned its attention to Postecoglou after a move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot fell through at the last hour.

The former Celtic boss is now tasked with turning the fortunes of the north London club, who fell to an eighth-place finish.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: ‘Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

‘He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.’