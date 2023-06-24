Saturday June 24, 2023 – Controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate has been ordered to remain under house arrest in Romania for another 30 days after being charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, a Bucharest court ruled today.

Andrew, 36, and his brother Tristan Tate, 34, who are both dual UK-US nationals, have been at the centre of a lengthy investigation following claims they exploited women for profit. Both men have denied the charges against them.

Earlier this week Andrew and Tristan both appeared before a judge in the Romanian capital Bucharest where they live, and as he entered court Andrew told MailOnline he ‘believed in God and justice’.

Both deny the charges against them with Andrew, who grew up in Luton, Bedfordshire, insisting the charges are ‘trumped up and part of a conspiracy by the Matrix to target rich, influential men’.

Two women – Luana Radu and Georgiana Nagel – have also been jointly charged with the Tate brothers and they appeared in court alongside them on Wednesday for the 90-minute hearing.

Ahead of the court’s decision on Friday, Andrew posted on his Twitter a dig at diplomats for failing to help him and said: ‘If I was a transsexual the USA embassy would have instantly taken me out of jail and harshly condemned Romania for being transphobic.’

In their ruling the court said: ‘All four defendants will remain under house arrest until further checks but for no longer than 30 days.’

A prosecution source told MailOnline: ‘The judge checked the legality and the reliability of the house arrest and decided it was legal.’

After the ruling self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew posted a picture of himself on his Twitter showing him in boxing gloves with the caption: ‘Pain and suffering for breakfast.’

The brothers were indicted earlier this week by prosecutors in the Romanian capital of Bucharest where they both now live and have been under investigation since last year.

As part of the probe, Romania’s DIICOT investigators ordered the seizure of assets from the brother including 15 high value cars, 14 luxury watches and around £440,000 in cryptocurrency.

The brothers live in a high-security gated compound in Bucharest and are said to have a £10 million fortune which officials believe to includes money made after forcing women to make sexually explicit videos.