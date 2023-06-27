Tuesday, 27 June 2023 – An Mpesa lady was defrauded of Ksh 30,000 by a suspected fraudster in Nairobi Central Business District.

The suspect went to her shop on Saturday around 7 PM and claimed that he wanted to withdraw Ksh 40,000 to bribe cops who had detained his vehicle.

He alleged that the vehicle was ferrying alcoholic drinks and started faking calls.

He had a national ID and a Samsung phone.

The suspected fraudster requested the Mpesa lady to give him Ksh 30,000.

He alleged that he wanted to hand over the money to his driver so that he can bribe the cops.

He left the ID and Samsung phone at the Mpesa shop to trick her.

After some minutes, the lady realized that the ID was fake and the phone that he left behind had no SIM Card.

She also realized that the suspect had bought the phone on loan through M-Kopa.

The victim shared CCTV footage of the fraudster on social media and wrote: On Saturday 24/06/2023 nilifanyiwa ile kitu🥺was around 7pm this guy came making a call I didn’t know it was fake call, alikuwa anasema Askari wameshika gari lake na pombe so he wanted to withdraw 40k to bribe them.

He had a national ID and a Samsung phone little did I know that ID was not his and the phone was Mkopa’s, as you can see he’s faking the withdrawal…so he asked me to give him 30k apeane Kwa Dere pale nje ndo asishikwe.

After I gave him the money he left the phone and ID with me, after a while I came into my senses and realized nimepeana 30k,the phone haina Any simcard and it was on loan, the ID is not his…

Wuuuueeh sema kurambwa😭so kindly in any case you come across him please be careful,or just help out,The guy had Meru accent, Location, NAIROBI TOWN along mfangano street (Near afya center).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.