Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 04 June 2023 – Controversial Kenyan socialite and former Nairobi diaries actress Mishi Dorah is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her Indian boyfriend.

According to an invitation card shared on social media, the wedding took place in Kodiaga, Kisumu county and the theme was Burgundy and Gold.

The bride wore an elegant white and gold gown and the bridesmaids wore burgundy dresses with a touch of gold.

Bohra, the bridegroom wore white pants and a burgundy coat.

Mishi has impressively kept her life under wraps since the drama she went through last year.

She hit headlines after she was arrested and charged in court for failing to pay a Sh152,000 bill at a popular club in Nairobi.

She was locked up for 38 days.

See photos and video of her wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.