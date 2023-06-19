Monday, June 19, 2023 – A man went berserk and caused damage to a posh Range Rover after he busted his girlfriend with another man.

In the video, the enraged man is seen confronting his girlfriend and her alleged side guy, who was driving a black Range Rover.

As the scuffle ensued, he picked up a stone and smashed the Range Rover’s windscreen.

Passersby tried to restrain him but he went after his girlfriend and her side guy while breathing fire.

Sensing danger, his girlfriend quickly entered the car and sped off with her side guy.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.