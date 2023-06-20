Tuesday, 20 June 2023 – Photos of an elderly Luhya man who was buried seated in a unique position in Trans Nzoia have gone viral.

The man is from the Balunda clan that is fond of burying the dead in their sitting positions.

This unique cultural practice dates back to their leader ‘Mulunda’ who had gone for grazing.

Later in the evening, the cattle returned but the old man did not.

The villagers begun a search for the missing old man, only to find him dead on an anthill.

His children and friends decided to bury him in his death position – he was buried seated.

See the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.