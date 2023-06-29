Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Activist Wanjeri Nderu has exposed a powerful Kenyan man reportedly preying on young boys.
The suspect is well-known in religious circles and is well-connected to senior politicians.
Tens of victims have reported him to the police after being sexually abused, but no action has been taken against him because he is untouchable.
Read the activist’s Twitter thread.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>