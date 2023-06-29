Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Activist Wanjeri Nderu has exposed a powerful Kenyan man reportedly preying on young boys.

The suspect is well-known in religious circles and is well-connected to senior politicians.

Tens of victims have reported him to the police after being sexually abused, but no action has been taken against him because he is untouchable.

Read the activist’s Twitter thread.

