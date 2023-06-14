Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has left tongues wagging after posting a video spending the night at Karen Nyamu’s house.

In the video posted on his Tiktok account, Samidoh is heard telling Karen Nyamu to stop touching him.

‘’Acha kunigusa( stop touching me)” he tells Karen Nyamu in the fast-trending video.

Samidoh was recording a selfie video in Karen Nyamu’s house when she interrupted him.

A fan tried to provoke Edday Nderitu by informing her that Samidoh slept in Karen Nyamu’s house but she seems unbothered.

‘’Imagine Sammy alilala kwa Nyamu,’’ the fan wrote.

Edday responded saying, ‘’ Ameolewa kwani?’’.

There are claims that Edday has already left Samidoh and she is not planning to return to the country from the US.

Watch the Tiktok video that Samidoh posted and a reaction from Edday.

