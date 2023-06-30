Friday June 30, 2023 – Media personality, Kenzy Udosen has urged his followers to allow gay people be, so they won’t be forced into a marriage with a partner they don’t care about.

In the new video he shared, Kenzy stated that while some people are condemning cross-dresser, Bobrisky, their partners are doing “riskier” things with romantic partners of same gender.

He also said that gays will always want to express their sexuality no matter how others try to change that. Kenzy went on to state that presently, most women are in love with gay men who have succumbed to societal pressure.

He also said that while one might say that a gay person marrying a partner of the opposite gender is evil, they should also know they have created a “monster” with societal demands.

Kenzy concluded by stating that these gay people might be saying “I Do” to their best man or bridesmaid when they walk down the aisle and not to the person they are getting married to.

Watch the video below