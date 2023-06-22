Thursday June 22, 2023 – A TikTok user has shared a video, outlining the need for people to lock up their houses while sleeping.

A suspected female robber was captured in the video being interrogated after she was allegedly caught in the act.

It was gathered that she tried strangling her victim who was sleeping in her apartment.

It’s unclear what she was trying to steal.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleHow a lady I met in a plane smuggling drugs to Dubai almost landed me in trouble – A social media user narrates and warns travellers (READ).
Next articleLADY reveals what inhaling laughing gas did to her hand (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply