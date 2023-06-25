Sunday, 25 June 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has left Netizens talking after she was pictured at an event on Saturday with a black eye.

She hid the injuries with a cap.

The photo has since gone viral and left Netizens wondering whether her violent baby daddy Samidoh assaulted her again.

In 2021, Karen Nyamu went live on social media after Samidoh beat her and left her with a black eye and swollen forehead.

She even threatened to sue him over physical assault.

However, they later ironed out their differences and went ahead to get another baby.

After the assault incident, sources revealed to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare that Samidoh is a very violent man and his wife Edday is used to beatings.

See the trending photo of Karen Nyamu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.