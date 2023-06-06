Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh accompanied Karen Nyamu to their son’s school for a sports event.

Taking to her social media pages, Karen shared photos rocking matching outfits with Samidoh as they spent time with their son.

She joked about how her son was awarded a medal for being number 2 but he refused to accept the medal and insisted he was number one.

“Sports day at my son’s school and i’m a bit concerned because he completely refused to be no.2 and rejected his no.2 medal. Hii tabia ya opposition tunakemea,” she wrote and shared photos of the event.

The photos sparked reactions, with a section of social media users claiming that she was trying to provoke Samidoh’s wife, Edday.

There is no love lost between Edday and Karen.

They keep on throwing jabs at each other.

