Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Aldai Member of Parliament Marianne Kitany disclosed that President William Ruto summoned lawmakers to State House, Nairobi where he broke down the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kitany revealed that the Bill was doomed to fail in its second reading forcing Ruto to intervene.

The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2023, with 176 MPs voting in favour and only 81 dissenting.

According to the Aldai MP, the resounding win was hatched at State House, Nairobi during the meeting.

“When the President called us to the State House, he talked to us and explained to us about the Finance Bill 2023”.

“He broke it down to why some of these issues were proposed. He explained it to a level we understood, and that was when we started supporting it,” the MP disclosed Ruto’s behind-the-scenes efforts to have the Bill pass.

Ruto, a renowned orator, was said to have made MPs believe the bill would save the country.

He advocated for economic recovery and the creation of job opportunities as some of the factors the MPs should use to convince their electorate to support the Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.