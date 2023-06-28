Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has questioned Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s request to Kenyans to boycott payment of taxes and use alternative means of transport to get to work.

Speaking in Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday, Raila said due to the high cost of living Kenyans should walk to and from work to deny President William Ruto fuel tax.

Ahmednasir questioned why Raila asked Kenyans to walk instead of at least using public service vehicles.

“Eh…what really happened to Hon Raila? That “walk instead of using buses and Matatus”. Junet Mohamed nini mbaya na Baba (Raila)? He asked. (What is wrong with Baba),” Ahmednasir stated.

Raila, who was protesting over the increase of gasoline tax from 8 percent to 16 percent also asked Kenyans to carpool to deny government fuel tax.

“One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to make regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible. Give each other a ride. Cut down on non-essential travel. Walk instead of driving whenever possible,” Raila said.

“I appeal to all the employers to allow their workers time to walk to and from work,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.