Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary for trying to erode the democratic gains that the country has made since independence.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ahmednasir said it is myopic for the speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, to decline to remove nominated MP Sabina Chege as Minority Deputy Chief Whip as Azimio One Kenya Alliance had requested.

Azimio, under the stewardship of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has requested Sabina Chege be removed for going to bed with President William Ruto.

However, Wetangula refused to remove Sabina Chege, citing a court order blocking her removal.

Reacting to the Sabina Chege case, Ahmednasir said that when he saw the controversial court order, he quickly realised court orders in Kenya are like chips sold over the counter in fast food restaurants, prepared quickly, served hot and available to all who can afford it, terming it, a broken system.

"When I saw the controversial court order issued in the Hon Sabina Chege's case, I quickly realised court orders in Kenya are like chips sold over the counter in fast food restaurants…prepared quickly, served hot and available to all who can afford…it is a BROKEN SYSTEM!," Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

