Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – The National Police Service has promoted Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Bungei became popular in March and April this year after he ruthlessly dealt with Azimio leaders and protestors who were demonstrating in Nairobi over the high cost of living and electoral injustices.

The NPS also promoted police spokesperson Resila Onyango, North Eastern Police commander Tom Muriithi and his Eastern counterpart Joseph Napeiyan to the rank of assistant IG.

Others who were promoted to the rank of (S/AIG) are General Service Unit Commandant Eliud Lagat, Deputy Director of DCI Nicholas Kamwende, and head of investigations at DCI Abdallah Komesha.

The promotions were announced by police headquarters on Monday and will be taken to the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) for ratification.

Bungei has been in the police force for 35 years holding several positions, including Commandant of the Kenya Police College.

The University of Nairobi and Kenya School of Government graduate is a highly decorated officer and boasts a Distinguished Service Medal, the Police Medal, and the Long Service Medal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.