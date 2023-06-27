Monday June 26, 2023 – Singer Banky W and his wife, Adesua, have assured the world of excess love in their home.
The couple stated this after Banky W posted lovely family photos they took on Sunday, June 25.
”Excess love” he captioned the beautiful photos
Adesua while leaving a comment, stated that they are wrapped in ‘’his excess love” and then professed her love for her husband.
See the post and comments below
