Monday June 26, 2023 – Singer Banky W and his wife, Adesua, have assured the world of excess love in their home.

The couple stated this after Banky W posted lovely family photos they took on Sunday, June 25.

”Excess love” he captioned the beautiful photos

Adesua while leaving a comment, stated that they are wrapped in ‘’his excess love” and then professed her love for her husband.

