Dear Chairperson Aden Noor Ali,

Firstly,

On behalf of EMPLOYEES at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), we extend a warm welcome to you as the newly appointed Chairman. Congratulations on your ministerial appointment, which is a testament to your capabilities and dedication.

As you assume this crucial role, we kindly urge you to approach the matters at NITA with utmost caution, considering the serious administrative and governance challenges that have plagued the organization. It is imperative that you address these issues promptly and decisively to restore NITA’s integrity and effectiveness.

We look forward to your astute leadership, strategic decision-making, and commitment to transparency and accountability. Your guidance and expertise will undoubtedly steer NITA towards a brighter future, where it can fulfill its mission of providing quality industrial training.

On the issue of Mr. Ogenga,

THIS is matter of utmost importance that demands immediate action and thorough investigation. It is public knowledge that Mr. Stephen Ogenga, an individual entrusted with a position of authority at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), has been involved in a series of grave misconduct and corruption with runaway impunity. NITA is faced with alarming issues that have unfolded under his watch for a longtime, and the disturbing inaction by those in authority remains a concern.

The following facts highlight the severity of the situation:

PROCUREMENT FRAUD AND THEFT OF PUBLIC RESOURCES: Mr. Ogenga has allegedly been engaging in procurement fraud, embezzlement of public funds, and exhibiting flagrant conflict of interest through his proxy association with Home Care Management trainers, a public-private partnership outfit. This illicit activity has resulted in millions of Kenyan shillings being diverted into individual pockets while NITA suffers significant financial losses. Such blatant disregard for ethical conduct and misuse of public resources must not be overlooked. SALE OF CERTIFICATES: In an outrageous act of corruption, certificates bearing NITA’s corporate identity are being sold to the highest bidder, effectively selling out innocent Kenyans to Persian-Gulf only to ‘Return-Back-To-Kenya’ in coffins. Shockingly, it is public knowledge that those in authority, including certain members of the Board who are copromised, are the primary beneficiaries of this deplorable scheme. Such actions undermine the integrity of NITA and erode public trust. It is even distressing to note that even some of the authorities responsible for overseeing Mr. Ogenga within the line Ministry have been implicated as beneficiaries of this fraudulent practice. LINK TO A TRAGIC MURDER: The brutal murder of June Kangogo, which has been erroneously portrayed as a crime of passion, is allegedly connected to financial matters at NITA. These matters are directly linked to Mr. Ogenga’s dubious dealings and his questionable approvals. Credible and reliable sources indicate that Mr. Ogenga, using illicit funds, is attempting to obstruct justice, manipulate the course of the investigation and impede the pursuit of truth by Ms. Kangogo’s grieving relatives. The use of bribery to influence the outcome of the case is deeply alarming. The Management or Board has never issued an Official Statement over the brutal murder not because a ‘dog’ died but the sweetness of black-money lining peoples’ pockets. . CLAIMS OF IMMUNITY: Disturbingly, those employees within Mr. Ogenga’s inner circle at NITA are chest-thumbing about his supposed immunity from accountability and adverse reports due to his alleged private audience with one Mr. Farouk Kibet, a high-ranking presidential aide. Such claims, if true, undermine the principles of justice and accountability that our nation upholds. This assertion raises serious questions regarding the integrity and independence of NITA and its ability to address internal malpractices effectively. Employees are left wondering whether justice and fairness will prevail. MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS: It has been reported authoritatively from Finance Department that the COTU SG, a non-gazetted member of the NITA Board of Directors, received subsistence allowances from taxpayers’ money in millions to fund his stay at the recent International Labour Conference in Geneva. The involvement of Mr. Ogenga in allowing this misappropriation raises concerns of bribery and corruption within NITA’s ranks and these actions reek of bribery and raise concerns among the public. UNTRUSTWORTHINESS AND MANIPULATION: Mr. Ogenga’s reputation as an untrustworthy and deceitful individual is deeply troubling. Uncontested reports suggest that he is willing to go to extreme lengths, including causing harm to others, to further his own interests while fighting questions of accountability. It is disheartening to witness senior officers from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection succumb to his manipulative tactics through enticements such as per diems to attending PR functions at NITA branches in Kisumu and Mombasa.

Given the gravity of these allegations and the potential harm caused to NITA’s reputation, its employees, stakeholders and the citizens of Kenya, WE implore you Chairman to initiate an immediate investigation into Mr. Ogenga’s clandestine activities among others. It is crucial to hold those involved accountable and restore trust in the institution. Additionally, protective measures should be put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals seeking justice for the untimely death of June Kangogo and employees who step out to volunteer information.

Karibu NITA,

NITA EMPLOYEES