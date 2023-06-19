Monday June 19, 2023 – American actress Tori Spelling and Canadian actor Dean McDermott are ending their marriage after nearly two decades together.

Sharing the news, Dean wrote;

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

It’s still not clear if the couple filed for divorce. The now estranged couple was photographed celebrating their daughter Stella Doreen’s 15th birthday earlier this week at the Beverly Hilton.

They also share 4 other kids; Hattie Margaret, 11; and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum tied the knot with Dean back in 2006, and they renewed their vows 4 years later, but their relationship has been rocky throughout.

Dean admitted to cheating on Tori, explaining that he was “out of control” and “sex was an escape.” The couple even talked openly about Dean’s infidelity on their own reality show, “True Tori.”