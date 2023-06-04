Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied’s marriage is on the rocks after he allegedly carried on an affair with a much younger woman.

The affair, first reported by the French outlet Voici, was reportedly with a 25-year-old woman, according to Page Six.

However, People reported that an insider claimed the alleged affair was ‘short-lived’ and is now ‘over.’

They went on to call it an ‘enormous mistake,’ though they claimed Millepied, 45, was aware of the scale of his alleged transgression and was working to repair the damage with Portman.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her dancer and choreographer husband have been married since 2012.

A source claimed to Page Six that the two had separated last year before reuniting, though it appears to have been unrelated to his alleged affair with climate activist Camille Étienne, who is 25.

Page Six’s source said Portman and Millepied are ‘trying to work things out’ at he moment.

‘Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,’ they said.

They added that Portman is ‘incredibly private’ about matters involving her marriage.

‘Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids,’ the source added.

The pair who got engaged in 2010, married in 2012 in Big Sur, California. They went on to welcome a son, Aleph, 12, and a daughter, Amalia, six.