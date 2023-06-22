Thursday June 22, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Maya Hawke has revealed her dad, Ethan Hawke was “very, very upset” with her the first time she had sex.

The actress admitted on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on Tuesday, June 20 that she told her 52-year-old father she was going to therapy — when she “really went to lose [her] virginity” instead.

As host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Bryan Cranston laughed at the confession, Maya added, “I can’t believe I just said that, but that’s the truth.”

She clarified that Ethan didn’t find out at the time where she had gone instead of therapy, but he was angry nonetheless.

“He gave me a real hard time,” the “Stranger Things” star, 24, recalled. “He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’’

To which Maya replied, “How am I supposed to have secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?”

Ethan welcomed Maya in 1998 with then-wife Uma Thurman. He and the “Kill Bill” star are also the parents of son Levon, 21.