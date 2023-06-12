Monday June 12, 2023 – Lupita Nyong’o commanded attention as she flaunted her assets in a custom breastplate at the 2023 Tony Awards in NYC on Sunday, June 11.

The Kenyan actress, 41, rocked the racy silver garment that Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala created for her and molded from her own body.

The garment showed off her bust and midriff and was paired with chic black flared trousers.

The star also sported an intricate head tattoo which appeared to be henna, while rocking smoky shadow and a berry lip.

