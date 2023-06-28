Wednesday June 28, 2023 – American actress, Jennifer Lawrence has addressed rumours she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus.

The 32-year-old actress told Andy Cohen she never hooked up with Liam Hemsworth when he was with Miley Cyrus on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Andy asked her about it during a game of Plead The Fifth, saying when Miley’s song Flowers came out there was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that she had with Liam, 33, while he was with Miley, 30.

‘Not true,’ Jennifer said.

‘Total rumor. We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence,’ Jennifer said.

The 32-year-old actress was referencing her 2015 admission on Watch What Happens Live that she kissed Liam off-camera.

‘Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?,’ Jennifer said laughing.

‘If five people at a party think you slept with somebody’s boyfriend it’s really upsetting,’ Jennifer said. ‘And then you multiply it by, I’m not good at the math, eight billion.’

The Flowers video, released on Liam’s birthday, showed Miley rocking a slinky gold dress from Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 1991 collection.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out her dress resembled the gold Prabal Gurung gown worn by Jennifer when she attended The Hunger Games premiere with Liam in Los Angeles on March 12, 2012.

While Miley has never called out Jennifer publicly, some fans believe she was ‘throwing shade’ at the American Hustle star because she and Liam were rumoured to have had a fling on the set of The Hunger Games.

Jennifer and Liam filmed the four-part sci-fi franchise between 2012 and 2015, playing on-screen lovers Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne.

The Oscar-winning actress also discussed her new movie No Hard Feelings and said when she heard there was a naked fight scene in the movie that she didn’t back down.

‘I was like, ”let’s go”,’ Jennifer said. ‘ And then [director]Gene [Stupnitsky] double checked with me he was like ”you know it’s like full frontal” and I was like ”yeah, yeah, yeah”.’