Monday June 19, 2023 – Actress Ini Edo has shared a rare photo of herself and her daughter, Light, as she celebrates Father’s Day on June 18.
She posted the photo on her page with the caption;
‘Happy Fathers day from ME AND MINE’
Ini welcomed Light on March 15, 2021, via surrogacy.
She once granted an interview where she revealed that she opted for a sperm donor for her peace of mind, as well as to avoid the fights fathers and mothers have whenever they fall out.
