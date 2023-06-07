Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Actress, Carol King has taken to social media to call out her househelp who allegedly absconded with her $700 and €40.

Carol King gave the name of the househelp as Glory Effiong, adding that she went AWOL (absent without official leave) after five months on the job.

Sharing photos of the said househelp, the actress wrote;

“This is Glory Effiong. She has been my maid for five months. She left for her off last Friday. When she didn’t return today as she was supposed to, I got worried thinking she had had a mishap so I called her phone but she didn’t pick my calls.

“I duly placed a call to the agent who brought her to let him know she was AWOL. I suddenly remembered that I had had a bad dream about her which I shared with my husband which sparked my suspicion so I went to her room to discover that she had taken all her things.

“Looking around for what she could have made off with, I discovered that she had stolen 700 dollars and 40 Euros from my purse. Please take note of her face so you don’t fall victim to her thievery.”