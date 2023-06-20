Tuesday June 20, 2023 – American actress, Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold for the second time this year.

The ‘Nickelodeon’ star was detained by police over the weekend and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, which she appears to have failed.

According to police officers who detained her over the weekend, Amanda Bynes is a danger to herself and others, which means she’s back on a 5150 psychiatric hold, reported.

According to law enforcement sources, Amanda called the ‘LAPD’ Saturday morning to report a woman in distress.

Amanda was apprehended by LAPD officers and taken to a police station for a medical evaluation to determine if she required additional treatment.

It was gathred that Amanda needed to be placed on a mandatory psychiatric hold, which can last up to 72 hours under the law.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, Los Angeles Police Department officers handcuffed Bynes Saturday morning after receiving a call from a woman who was in distress. That woman was determined to be Bynes.

Per the outlet, the 37-year-old actress was taken to a police station where a medical unit was standing by to perform an evaluation and determine if she needed further treatment.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the She’s the Man star was “calm” during the interaction with police but looked “defeated” as they dealt with her.

Following the incident, a source told ET that while Bynes is doing her best to take care of herself, she is “inconsistent” when it comes to taking her medication.

“Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues,” the source said.

“When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication,” the source continued.

Ultimately, the source said, Bynes’ loved ones “want her to get home safe and get settled,” and added, “She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better.”

The Easy A actress’ ongoing mental health struggles come amid a rocky couple of months, which included a breakup with her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, as well as a hospitalization in March.