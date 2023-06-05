Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Tyler James Williams who began his acting career as a child has denied being gay in a heartfelt post he shared on social media.

In a message celebrating Pride Month, the Abbott Elementary star addressed speculation around his sexuality, a practice he warned could be dangerous for people struggling with their own identities.

He wrote;

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

The Golden Globe winner who rose to fame on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, went on to state that this kind of speculation also reinforces limiting and “unrealistic” archetypes for straight men.

Tyler further revealed that he seeks to use his platform to “push against those archetypes,” Williams noted, “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.”

He concluded his poignant message by wishing all queer and queer-questioning individuals a happy Pride month and said he’s praying that they feel seen in ways that feel safe.