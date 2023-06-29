Thursday June 29, 2023 – American actor, Kevin Spacey has arrived in court to stand trial accused of s3x offenses.

Spacey, 63, arrived at Southwark Crown Court before 9am in a black taxi, wearing a dark blue suit with a light blue shirt and pink tie.

The jury trying the Hollywood star over allegations of 12 sexual offences against four men, have been told watching his films does not bar them from the case.

The actor is listed in court under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler and faces eight allegations of sexual assault, three indecent assaults and a charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Mr. Justice Wall told potential jurors before they were sworn in: ‘Seeing him in films, on TV, and knowing his name will not disqualify you from serving on this jury, but thank you very much for letting us know.’

Spacey then stood and spoke to confirm that he had no objection to the 14 jurors who took their oath.

The jury will be reduced to a panel of 12 after the prosecution open its case.

Mr. Justice Wall told jurors: ‘What has just happened is an important part of the trial.

‘That means you are now the only people who can return verdicts on the indictment.’

According to the indictment, Spacey carried out offences involving grabbing, squeezing, and touching of one victim’s genitals and buttocks over clothing.

Three indecent assaults and four sexual assaults date between 2001 and 2004 while five further offences range from between 2005 to 2013.

Spacey spoke only to confirm his name from within the dock in court number one when he appeared in front of Mr. Justice Wall at the court situated on the south bank of the Thames.

The judge said: ‘There is obviously a degree of press interest in this case and I remind anybody who is reporting on this case of the automatic reporting restrictions relating to the naming of the complainants.’

Patrick Gibbs, KC, defending the Hollywood star, discussed the jury selection process with the judge.

The jurors were given a questionnaire to complete before they were invited to serve on the case.

Mr. Gibbs added: ‘No doubt that once your Lordship does turn to potential jurors, we will be sending them away with a warning and a number of warnings regarding the use of the internet.’

The judge said: ‘Because of the amount of publicity it will make the trial more difficult than usual.’

A jury panel of 14 was selected from a batch of jurors who arrived for jury service today.

The charges are said to have been carried out against three men during the time Spacey was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre.

Three of the latest charges relate to indecent assault, all on the same alleged victim, on dates unknown between 1 January 2001 and 30 April.

Another three charges relate to sexual assault on another alleged victim, on dates unknown between 1 May 2004 and 24 June 2005.

And one of the charges relates to causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent on a date between 1 May 2004 and 24 June 2005.

Spacey, originally from New Jersey, USA, denies all the charges.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew, KC, is expected to open the case for the prosecution on Friday.

The trial is due to last four weeks.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner starred in Glengarry Glen Ross, Seven, LA Confidential and Baby Driver. He also had the lead role in the Netflix series House of Cards.

He remains on unconditional bail.