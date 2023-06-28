Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Actor Jonathan Majors has filed a domestic violence complaint against his ex-girlfriend, who is accusing him of assault.

The embattled Creed actor, 33, claims that it was his ex-partner Grace Jabbari who attacked him – and now the NYPD have probable cause to arrest her, according to his defense lawyer.

Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York City on domestic violence allegations and later charged with several counts of assault and harassment.

His ex-girlfriend Jabbari told officers that she was assaulted and was taken to the hospital with ‘minor injuries to her head and neck.’

Now, a new NYPD domestic incident report and sworn affidavit seen by Insider claims that Majors was scratched and slapped by Jabbari, who was ‘drunk and hysterical.’ It was filed on June 21.

The NYPD confirmed that no additional arrests have been made at this time.

Majors’ defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said: ‘From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here. ‘Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night.

‘Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors. ‘Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts.’

It’s understood that an ‘incident card,’ which is an electronic document directing police to take Jabbari into custody, has been issued, according to Insider.

Just last week, the Creed III actor, 33, appeared in a lower Manhattan courtroom for the first time since the alleged March incident.

Judge Pauley also reminded Majors that he was to have ‘no contact whatsoever’ with his accuser.

Majors previously claimed that witness testimony and video evidence will prove his innocence.

His lawyer released a statement following his court appearance, requesting that all charges be dropped and instead asked for the District Attorney to, ‘initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes.’

‘Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.

According to the NYPD, the incident involved a 30-year-old woman who alleged she had been assaulted by the actor.

Jabbari, was said to have used physical force against Majors during the incident, according to a set of March text messages.

In the texts, she calls herself the aggressor and says she hopes that the Ant-Man and the Wasp and Creed III actor will not get prosecuted.

The girlfriend wrote: ‘Please let me know when you got this. They assured me that you won’t be charged.

‘They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.

‘I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this.

‘I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone… I only just got out of hospital… just call me when you are out.’

The actor did not respond.

A few hours later, around 9:30pm she sent another text message to Majors, telling him that she spoke to officials again.

In the text, she wrote: ‘Reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.’

Footage filed as evidence last month in New York criminal court, appear to show the Creed star’s accuser uninjured and out on the town after the alleged dust-up on March 25.

At the time, Jabbari wrote in a criminal complaint that the scuffle left her with a laceration behind her ear and an injured right hand.

Citing the clips that show Jabbari clubbing and socializing in the hours after she said was assaulted, Chaudhry also pointed to first-responder bodycam footage which she says shows officers ‘coaching’ the woman through her account of the alleged assault.

Chaudhry wrote in an accompanying letter: ‘Ms. Jabbari attacked Mr. Majors in the car and Mr. Majors did not strike or hurt her whatsoever.

‘Hours of security videos of Ms. Jabbari after she left the car prove that she did not suffer any injury in the car, and certainly not at the hands of Mr. Majors.’

Majors has since been dropped by both his management company, Entertainment 360, and his public relations teams, The Lede Company.