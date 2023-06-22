Thursday June 22, 2023 – American actor, Jonathan Majors will be heading to trial in August.

The Marvel star appeared at a New York City courthouse on Tuesday, June 20, for a hearing related to assault and harassment charges brought against him in March by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Judge Rachel S. Pauley has set a trial date in the case for August 3.

Majors’ accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, struck and cut her ear, and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward, during a March confrontation in New York City. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor head and neck injuries, police said.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said Tuesday that she provided prosecutors with video evidence showing the female accuser attacked her client, not the other way around. The woman has not been named in court records.

“Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around,” Chaudhry said in a statement to CBS News. “This evidence includes videos of Ms. Jabbari’s frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her.

“We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms. Jabbari’s violent actions,” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry said that in light of the new evidence she is requesting the district attorney dismiss all charges against Majors and initiate proceedings against his accuser to hold her “accountable for her crimes.” In lieu of a decision, Chaudhry requested that Majors’ case go to trial as soon as possible.

Chaudhry has also accused police and prosecutors of racial bias against Majors, who is Black. She said a white police officer got in Majors’ face and taunted him when he tried showing the officer injuries that he said the woman caused.

Majors had been a fast-rising Hollywood star with major roles in recent hits like “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” But in the wake of his arrest, the U.S. Army pulled TV commercials starring Majors, saying it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations. Disney last month postponed Majors’ upcoming Marvel film “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” from May 2025 to May 2026. He is also slated to appear in “Avengers: Secret Wars” in 2027.

Judge Rachel Pauley wished the actor “best of luck” as she scheduled his trial. “Yes, ma’am,” Majors said, standing with his lawyers in front of Pauley’s bench in Manhattan’s domestic violence court.

Majors, 33, is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted.